PARKING: SDOT’s decision is in – West Seattle Junction area gets an RPZ, and other changes

SDOT promised the final decision on a West Seattle Junction-area Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) would be made by month’s end, and this afternoon, it’s in:

SDOT will be installing a new Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) 35 in the West Seattle Junction in fall 2019 along with additional unpaid time limits and individual parking space changes.

RPZ 35 signs will be installed on the orange-lined blocks shown on the map, which will limit vehicles without RPZ 35 permits to 2-hour parking, 7 AM – 6 PM, Monday – Saturday.

All residents living within the orange-shaded area shown on the map will be eligible to purchase RPZ 35 permits. Vehicles displaying an RPZ 35 permit will be exempt from the 2-hour time limit on RPZ-signed blocks.

We will send residents in the orange-shaded area information on purchasing permits prior to RPZ sign installation. Permits are currently $65 per vehicle for a two-year cycle. One hang-tag guest permit is available per household. A $10 low-income permit is available.

Thank you to all who participated in this process.