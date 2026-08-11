This might look like smoke, but won’t be: Early word of upcoming utility testing in Arbor Heights

Here’s another early warning about utility work that might have a visible, potentially startling, side effect – Seattle Public Utilities plans another round of sewer-system inspections in Arbor Heights, using water vapor. Here’s what SPU wants you to know:

SPU will inspect the sewer system in Arbor Heights in late August- early September using water vapor. The water vapor can look like smoke, but it is a safe, non-toxic, non-staining water-based vapor. The testing helps SPU identify leaks and pipe connection issues and plan for future improvements.

Some of the streets of the testing area include SW Roxbury, 35th Ave SW, 37th Ave SW, 39th Ave SW, Marine View Drive SW, SW 100th Street, SW 106th Street. You can view the attached mailer, which residents will receive about one week before testing, for a full map of the testing area.

Homes and businesses will continue to receive normal water and sewer services and will not be impacted for more than 30 minutes. However, we are prioritizing testing before school starts around Arbor Heights Elementary and Westside School. Summit Atlas, a 6-12 school in the area, will be in session when testing begins. However, we are working with our partners to provide notice and reduce impacts.

Customers can learn more about the Water Vapor Testing process, how to prepare, and where to go with any concerns on our website.