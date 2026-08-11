VIDEO: The Mountain Goats’ full-house show at Easy Street Records

Indie-rock band The Mountain Goats filled Easy Street Records with fans last night as they performed just days after releasing their new album “Days.” It’s their 24th full-length studio album. WSB contributor Anne Higuera was there and recorded three of the songs. Above is one of the songs from the new album, “Shallow Grave”; below is their gold-record single “No Children,” which they played after band member John Darnielle told its backstory:

And this is another of The Mountain Goats’ best-known songs, “This Year.”

The band also played a variety of songs from “Days” and the unreleased fan favorite, “You Were Cool.” You can peek ahead to Easy Street’s upcoming in-store events via this page; we always feature them on the daily WSB highlight lists, too.