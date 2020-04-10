PARKING: West Seattle Junction RPZ expanding, at residents’ request

(WSB photo, November 2019)

Thanks to Terri for the tip on this. Less than half a year after its launch, the West Seattle Junction RPZ is expanding. Our tipster was told it’s at the request of residents. SDOT for confirmed that when we inquired:

We created the new West Seattle Junction RPZ 35 in fall 2019, and shortly after started hearing several requests from neighbors who wished to have their blocks added into the RPZ:

44th Ave SW between SW Dakota St and SW Andover St

42nd Ave SW between SW Hudson St and SW Dawson St

SW Hudson St east of 42nd Ave SW (cul-de-sac)

In January, we provided petition forms to each of the block residents who had requested the expansion. They circulated the petition to their neighbors and returned qualifying forms showing that over 60 percent of their neighbors supported their blocks being added to the RPZ. In late February, we mailed information to every resident on those blocks about the program and how to obtain a permit.

We had originally planned to install RPZ signs later this month, but the COVID-19 pandemic may effect this timeline. In the meantime, now is a great time for residents on these blocks to get ready and apply for a RPZ permit online today, if they have not already done so.