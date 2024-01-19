West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

40℉

PARKING: West Seattle Junction RPZ expands

January 19, 2024 7:30 pm
3 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Thanks to Steve for the tip about those covered-up signs near California and Andover. SDOT confirms they’re signs for an expansion of what started as the West Seattle Junction Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ):

These signs are for a single-block expansion of Restricted Parking Zone 35 on SW Andover Street between 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW. We followed our standard practice for single-block expansions as described on our website here.

Here’s what the signs will look like when uncovered:

Here’s the current RPZ map; here’s what this zone covered when launched almost five years ago. This is one of two RPZs in West Seattle; the other is in Fauntleroy,

3 Replies to "PARKING: West Seattle Junction RPZ expands"

  • NW January 19, 2024 (7:44 pm)
    Anyone else feeling the squeeze along Charlestown st just east and west of California Ave sw? I can’t imagine with so little space for traffic and the size of cars and trucks now a days why a person would park there. 

  • Plf January 19, 2024 (8:25 pm)
    All this does is shift the long term commuter parking to 44 th ave between. Andover and Charleston.  Streets are public so guess it’s ok, but not sure what makes that tiny street can make it primarily residential 

  • Montana Griz January 19, 2024 (8:26 pm)
    All the more reason for new construction of multi-dwelling buildings to have 1:1 off-street parking.   YES, we’d all like to have West Seattle be the new Amsterdam with thousands of bicycles and dozens of vehicles, but I imagine we can all agree we’d like a lot of fantasies to come true.Restricted Parking Zones are fine for developments and new infrastructure, in most cases.  In West Seattle?  Nope.

