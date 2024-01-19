PARKING: West Seattle Junction RPZ expands

Thanks to Steve for the tip about those covered-up signs near California and Andover. SDOT confirms they’re signs for an expansion of what started as the West Seattle Junction Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ):

These signs are for a single-block expansion of Restricted Parking Zone 35 on SW Andover Street between 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW. We followed our standard practice for single-block expansions as described on our website here.

Here’s what the signs will look like when uncovered:

Here’s the current RPZ map; here’s what this zone covered when launched almost five years ago. This is one of two RPZs in West Seattle; the other is in Fauntleroy,