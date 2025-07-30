CONGRATULATIONS! Young athletes from West Seattle RoadRunners win national championship, set record

Thanks for the tips on this and big congratulations to the champions! This report, with photos, is from a proud parent:

Our Home Team Running Club – West Seattle RoadRunners – just took the National Junior Olympics Championship for the 11-12 year old girls 4x4x8 relay in dramatic fashion.

Records fell last Sunday in Savannah, Georgia, as the girls took home the gold and Beau Sitzmann broke the 1981 PNW 3k record. Coached by James Powell, Carson Caprara, and Devin Kemper, these girls are poised to set a new record this winter for the national cross-country championships. This is the second national championship title by these four girls in the last three years. And they go by the acronym of “B.E.S.T” representing each initial of all their names.

Beau Sitzmann (12)

Everleigh Haas (11)

Savannah Brondstetter (12)

Teagan Kemper (12)

What these girls have done in the last five years in the name of West Seattle is amazing.