From Aubbie in North Delridge:

Spotted this coyote just outside someone’s backyard at the intersection of SW Hudson, Puget Blvd SW, and 23rd Ave SW just now (10:45 am). Neighbors should get small pets inside.

Consulting our email for any unpublished recent sightings, we note that Darrick saw a coyote in the same area last Monday; the photo was too distant to tell if it was the same one. If you’re not already well-versed in coexisting with coyotes, you’ll want to read this.