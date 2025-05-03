WEST SEATTLE (and beyond) SATURDAY: 40 things to know about!

(Photo from Christy in Sunrise Heights, who wrote, “I don’t know which neighborhood kid left this, but I found it cute.”)

Spring Saturdays are full of fun – check out our list of West Seattle happenings – with guest appearances by White Center, Vashon Island, and Georgetown – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the free weekly group run.

WHITE CENTER 5K: Run/walk to benefit three White Center nonprofits, starting at 9 am at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd). Registration info here. No road closures planned; see the road map in our preview.

COMPOST GIVEAWAY: Bring your own shovel and container for up to half a yard of free compost at the Westcrest Park garden (9000 8th SW), 9 am-1 pm (or until it runs out) – more info here.

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB SALE: Need plants? The West Seattle Garden Club sale has plenty! 9 am-3 pm. (6353 50th SW)

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

SAMPLE OUTDOOR EDUCATION CLASS: The Bridge School invites families to Seahurst Park (1600 SW Seahurst Park Drive) at 9 am for this free introduction to outdoor education.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! It’s the first Free Comic Book Day since Tails to Astonish moved into their new location at 5633 California SW. Everybody gets at least one free comic book. The shop’s open 10 am-5 pm today.

CINCO DE MAYO BRUNCH FIESTA: La Chingona Taqueria (2940 SW Avalon Way; WSB sponsor) invites you to celebrate both days this weekend with 10 am-2 pm brunch featuring food, drinks, and live music.

WEST SEATTLE MERCANTILE GRAND OPENING: Four shops under one roof, with one big grand-opening party today, 10 am-5:30 pm. (3270 California SW)

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re out again in the community, ready to answer your questions! Saturdays this spring and summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

VASHON ISLAND SPRING STUDIO TOUR: Visit artists’ studios around the island 10 am-5 pm today, tomorrow, and next weekend! Tour organizers are sponsoring WSB right now to amplify the free tour. Details in our calendar listing!

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this might help. The series continues today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), stories and songs for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: Got human-powered watercraft to sell? And/or in the market for something new? This event is for you, 11 am-4 pm at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) – tomorrow too. Sellers’ dropoff is 9 am-11 am, but register here first.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time.

STREET CLOSURE ALERT – WHITE CENTER BLOCK PARTY: The “Spring Fling” celebration presented by the White Center Business Alliance is set to take over 16th SW between Roxbury and 100th, noon-7 pm, with food, drink, and music.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

POTTERINGS GRAND OPENING, DAY 2: Noon-5 pm on the east side of ActivSpace, visit the new creativity-celebrating space for free mini-workshops and more; here’s our Friday night coverage. (3400 Harbor SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Along with the weekly gatherings, you’re invited to join in every month on the first Saturday, for long-distance advocacy, noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’ AFTERNOON PERFORMANCE First of two Saturday shows! 2 pm curtain at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle). Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

FREE FAMILY FUN TO CELEBRATE STEM: You’ll find two ways of celebrating STEM at this free family-fun(draising) event at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 3-6 pm – STEM activities, and a benefit for/celebration of Boren STEM K-8 school.

CELEBRATING WILLOW: 5-8 pm, celebrate the transition of Fleurt to Willow in The Junction’s retail scene! (4536 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

NOURISH & FLOURISH: This dinner/auction to support the West Seattle Food Bank is sold out! 6 pm at the 4105 Airport Way S. event space.

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 6-8 pm, the monthly unplugged Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

‘THE SHAPE OF THE NIGHT’: This “immersive experience” has two shows a night at the historic Georgetown Steam Plant (6605 1st Ave. S.), 6:30 and 8:30 pm. Synopsis and ticket info in our calendar listing.

MIKEY MOO LIVE AT EASY STREET: Vinyl-release celebration! 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, show 7:30, Cyd Smith ft. Kristina Olsen at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW). All ages; tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: S. Trojan, Denny Way, Side Hustle perform, doors at 6, music at 7, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’ EVENING PERFORMANCE 7:30 pm curtain at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle). Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Final weekend continues, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s the Mikey Moo Afterparty at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW), following the Easy Street show.

CINCO DE MAYO WEEKEND DJ: The all-weekend celebration continues at Mission (2325 California SW) with a DJ spinning after the Sounders match.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing, 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to we*************@***il.com – thank you!