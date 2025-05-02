WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Grand-opening night for Potterings

(WSB photo)

You might know Lora Radford from her years running Hotwire Coffee (when she was one of WSB’s original sponsors), or her years as executive director of the West Seattle Junction Association. Tonight she celebrated the grand opening of her latest West Seattle business – Potterings, headquartered in a 117-square-foot studio in ActivSpace (3400 Harbor Avenue SW, just north of the West Seattle Bridge’s northwest end). It’s a place where beginners can explore pottery, which is increasingly popular here on the peninsula, including the reopening of the Alki Bathhouse studio (where Lora has been teaching classes too). Among other things, Potterings offers memberships, as explained here. If you missed tonight’s grand-opening open house, you can stop by tomorrow (Saturday, May 3) 12-5 pm for mini-workshops or even just fact-finding. It’s on the ground floor of the main building’s east side.