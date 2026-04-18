COUNTDOWN: One week until free dropoff Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church!

(WSB photo, April 2023 Recycle Roundup)

Another reminder that one week from today – on Saturday, April 25 – it’s the spring Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Drive up, ride up, walk up with your items that are recyclable but not routinely picked up on curbside. But before you load up, check to be sure that your items are on the list of what the church’s partner 1 Green Planet is accepting this time – see the will-and-won’t-accept list here. The event starts at 9 am and continues until 3 pm – organizers ask that you not show up at the last minute unless you absolutely can’t get there sooner, so they don’t have a line still waiting at 3 pm; they usually have multiple trucks to fill so you don’t have to rush to be there right at the start, either. (And if you miss this one – they usually do it again in fall!)