BIZNOTE: Grand opening Saturday for four-in-one West Seattle Mercantile

Tomorrow is grand opening day for four businesses that are now under roof: Alair, Dylan, Three Little Birds, and Kid Friendly Footwear, now co-housed as West Seattle Mercantile. Here’s what proprietor Jennifer Young is promising for the 10 am-5:30 pm party on Saturday:
Join us for:
Raffles
Gifts with Purchase
Treats from some beloved local companies
Face Painting
Giveaways
Tours of our event space + color wall
Bring the whole fam and help us kick off this exciting new chapter.
West Seattle Mercantile is at 3270 California SW.
