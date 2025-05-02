BIZNOTE: Grand opening Saturday for four-in-one West Seattle Mercantile

Tomorrow is grand opening day for four businesses that are now under roof: Alair, Dylan, Three Little Birds, and Kid Friendly Footwear, now co-housed as West Seattle Mercantile. Here’s what proprietor Jennifer Young is promising for the 10 am-5:30 pm party on Saturday:

Join us for: Raffles

Gifts with Purchase

Treats from some beloved local companies

Face Painting

Giveaways

Tours of our event space + color wall Bring the whole fam and help us kick off this exciting new chapter.

West Seattle Mercantile is at 3270 California SW.