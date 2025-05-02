West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Grand opening Saturday for four-in-one West Seattle Mercantile

May 2, 2025 3:32 pm
Tomorrow is grand opening day for four businesses that are now under roof: Alair, Dylan, Three Little Birds, and Kid Friendly Footwear, now co-housed as West Seattle Mercantile. Here’s what proprietor Jennifer Young is promising for the 10 am-5:30 pm party on Saturday:

Raffles
Gifts with Purchase
Treats from some beloved local companies
Face Painting
Giveaways
Tours of our event space + color wall

Bring the whole fam and help us kick off this exciting new chapter.

West Seattle Mercantile is at 3270 California SW.

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Grand opening Saturday for four-in-one West Seattle Mercantile"

  • Ihhh May 2, 2025 (4:12 pm)
    Really love this concept! Wish you guys had moved to where the Industrious Gym at the Junction is.

  • HS May 2, 2025 (4:42 pm)
    I too love this space concept! Looking forward to checking it out.

