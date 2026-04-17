FOLLOWUP: Barton bus-zone paving progress

Two weeks into the repaving project on SW Barton in the bus-layover zone along the north side of Roxhill Park, SDOT is providing a progress report. This week, crews excavated beneath the street, digging up dirt and concrete, with an archaeologist overseeing the process. Here’s what SDOT says is up next:

Next week (April 20–23), we’ll prepare the newly trenched area to be filled with lightweight cellular concrete after excavation is complete.

On the week of April 27th, we’ll fill the trench with lightweight concrete. Since the area is above a peat bog with challenging soil, this concrete will support buses and regular traffic without environmental impact, according to SDOT’s Environmental Team.

… If you have any questions or concerns during the project, our team is here to help. You can contact us by emailing SWBartonLayover@seattle.gov or calling 206-400-7570.