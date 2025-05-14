Speeches, promises, frustration at community-safety forum for North Delridge, High Point, Snake Hill

(WSB photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

More than 100 people crowded into the main room at High Point Neighborhood House for City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s community-safety forum, with overflow attendees nearby. In the main room, frustration erupted toward the end, as some yelled out that the crowd had been talked at rather than talked with or listened to, as the meeting was adjourned without an open-mic comment or Q&A period.

We recorded the entire meeting on video, which we’ll upload as soon as we’re back at HQ. (We’ll be adding photos too.) The Seattle Channel recorded it as well.

Opening the event, Saka’s chief of staff Elaine Ikoma Ko (below right) stressed that they would focused on these “three neighborhoods experiencing a lot of gun violence” – North Delridge, High Point, and Snake Hill. Ikoma Ko also commended the North Delridge neighbors who organized a community meeting last week (WSB coverage here).

Saka then followed with thanks for attendees and the city department heads – Police, City Light, Parks included – who were at the table with him, along with the mayor’s public-safety officer Natalie Walton-Anderson.

Saka explained what he’s accountable for and empowered to do – “I write laws and write checks” plus “advocacy. .. So why are we here? Because of a troubling rise in gun violence in three specific neighborhoods … To be honest, yes, there’s a notable increase in gun violence this year, but … we know those neighborhoods are experiencing (it) at a disproportionately high rate.” And, he noted, “shootings in these areas are not new, sadly.” He blamed gangs and “the surrounding neighborhood – greenbelt- lends itself to people taking potshots, shots of opportunity.” He mentioned the 130-gunshot incident near his house, and how it frightened his own children. At first he thought it had to be fireworks, and consoled his daughter, who went back to sleep; then later he learned via “reports online” that it was gunfire. He then checked on his other children to ensure they were safe, saying it was a fear that no one should ever have to experience.”

“As your councilmember I’ll tell you the honest truth” – he believes “underinvestment” in the neighborhood is to blame. Missing sidewalks. Dim, broken, or missing streetlights. Saka said he’s been “hard at work trying to right some of those historical wrongs” like getting funding for new sidewalks. “But when we have kids; car seats getting hit by gunfire, we’rehumbly reminded there’s more work to do.”

Three announcements/promises were offered:

#1 – Streetlight upgrades

#2 – Crime prevention experts will analyze all three neighborhoods to see ‘what more can we do?” via CPTED

#3 – Parks Department will advance a Summer Action Safety Plan for parks, details TBA, including Greg Davis and Cottage Grove Parks in North Delridge

The department heads who are here have $3.1 billion of decisionmaking authority, Saka declared. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own neighborhoods and communities.”

He then handed the microphone to citywide Councilmember Sara Nelson, who serves as council president and who is up for re-election this year (Saka is midway through a four-year term). She says the current council is “super-majority pro-public safety.” She touted the end of the trend of “losing more officers than we can hire” each year, after six years. “Our efforts are bearing fruit but it only matters if you feel a difference in your daily lives.”

Public safety isn’t just about police, though, she said, mentioning the drug crisis and other challenges such as street racing and lighting. “Now is not the time to pat ourselves on the back – this is a moment for humility …” She also said this is the first time in a while that the council and mayor get along well. And she insisted “we are focused on public safety in EVERY form. … your voice gives our action legitimacy.”

Next, the mayor’s chief public-safety officer, Walton-Anderson, a 20-year West Seattle resident, spoke. “Safety in every neighborhood is important,” but this one is hers, she said. “This work is deeply personal … This is not easy work … but I’m happy to be here.” She insisted that public safety is Mayor Harrell’s top priority. “There are short-term and long-term actions we are, and can be, doing.” Public safety is a priority for every department, she added, saying all departments are working together. She went through the mayor’s public-safety priorities in the “One Seattle Restoration Framework,” starting with “reducing gun violence.”

She addressed the issue of people finding themselves having trouble getting through to 911. That service had a personnel shortage but is addressing it – they have a “new class” that’ll make progress toward that. But in the meantime, call or text 911, don’t be dissuaded by others’ stories. “We need that data.”

They’re working on the opioid crisis – which is far beyond a local problem, Walton-Anderson noted.

And she said SPD is on track to hire “more than we have budget for” but she said the mayor has assured them they’ll find the money. Regarding technology, they’re hiring to staff up the “real-time crime center.” Automated license plate readers have even helped lead to a homicide suspect’s arrest. Please keep reporting what happens, she implored. “We’re working tirelessly” to address problems.

Next, Police Chief Shon Barnes. “No one deserves to live in a community and feel unsafe or be unsafe. I got into policing because I truly believe that. The answer is simple – we have to work together in partnership. … We have to be committed to working together to solve our problems.” A major problem: “Young people with guns indiscriminately firing guns” is a problem here and nationwide. So what action are they taking? “Increased patrols .. we call them directed patrols … 20 minutes of every hour in the areas we talked about … we’re trying to measure the effects of that.” He promised they will deploy officers proactively.

#2, they authorized some overtime so officers can join supervisor in Gun Violence Reduction Units – it’s voluntary, he said, and they haven’t had as much response yet as they would like.

#3, they’re now having two gun violence meetings a week, Thursdays to look ahead, Mondays to talk about what happened over the weekend. They’re analyzing shell casings.

The real-time crime center’s official grand opening will be on the 20th and they’ll have a program where you can register your home camera with SPD in case investigators need video. They’re also looking at software that might analyze noise levels to see if violence could break out. Also, they’re implementing what he calls Seattle-Centric Policing – “looking at how crime behaves in each precinct, identifying things that are specific to areas – daily crime analysis of what’s been happening “to see if we’re seeing a pattern … we have to get better at understanding how crime operates in each of our precincts.”

What can you do? “Be our eyes and our ears, call 911 first,” said the chief. Even if you have relationships with specific officers, report to 911. Last but not least, “weknow some of the people are young people” – “if you have an opportunity to embrace someone younger than you, give them a job, be a mentor, you could be changing someone’s life.”

He said the quote about “it takes a village t raise a child” has a flip side – if the child is not embraced by the village, he might burn it down.

Next, City Light CEO Dawn Lindell. Her agency has 90,000 streetlights and “thousands are out” at any given time. District 1 stats: Repaired since 1/24, 501, and 179 are out right now. High Point, Alki, North Admiral are the ones historically with the most out … North Delridge and Highland Park are the ones with the most out now. She said Councilmember Saka asked about brightening existing lights, and they’ll do that on SW Brandon between SW 26 and SW 30. 135 watt LEDs instead of the 52-watt LEDs in there now. THe work order will be issued y May 30, June 2-6 Brandon treetrimming, then by June 13 they’ll have extended bracket arms in so they can start installation. This all makes it possible to brighten things without raising the poles. They also want to protect the tree canopy, she said. “Awesome work, engineering!”

Almost one hour into the meeting, she was the first to addresss a presubmitted question. She clarified that City Light isn’t accountable for all outdoor lights in public areas. She also explained the prioritization of lights reported as broken. Theft of wire is their biggest issue, she said. They’ve worked with recycling owners to “say don’t take the wire, it’s like sending them to steal it.” Some are complying, some are not. Some areas will have to be rewired when repaired.

Parks Superintendent AP Diaz spoke next. He said people in Seattle love their parks – 500 of them, “a blessing and a challenge.” Some use parks as “their front yards and their back yards.” He acknowledged that while Parks acknowledges cheery milestones like “30 days until x o’clock sunsets,” for some residents, it might be “30 days until loud parties.” Overall, he said, it’s important that city leaders “make the simple choices to improve your quality of life.” He said that “in the spirit of common-sense approach,” they’re working on strategies including lighting/CPTED (and honoring the “broken window theory”). He said “law enforcement is not a bad word”though he was warned when he arrived that it was. They’re adjusting park hours (like Alki), as previously reported. “That’s informed by crime and calls for service.” THey know that “in West Seattle around the water.” He talked about chronic problems like people breaking their gates. “We’re coming up with new strategies” to deter that. They’re working with Chief Barnes on the best times for directed patrols. “We’re committed to making this better” – but they need residents to keep pressure on state lawmakers – it’s still not illegal to bring a gun into a community center, a teen life center, a Parks facility – every year it’s proposed, every year it’s pulled. Keep up the pressure, he urged.

The mic then went back to Saka. He acknowledged the struggle immigrants face, and recalled the first homicide victim of 2024, the deadly shooting of Mobarak Adam at Southwest Teen Life Center. “These are the issues that keep me up at night.”

Department of Neighborhoods director Jenifer Chao – noting she immigrated here from Thailand – was the next speaker. She answered a question: What’s being done to ensure a future for kids and youth? “We value relationships … we co-create with community” because those are the solutions she knows. Honest conversations are key to trust, she added. “The solution is right here in this room.” She listed some of the programs and agencies that the city has supported, with “community-led work that we have supported through grants.” DON has four community-engagement coordinators, citywide, Chao said, acknowledging “we need more.” She said her department “retains a presence in D-1” in many areas and matters. This area’s assigned community-engagement coordinator is Rosa Garcia.

A bit of time was saved for Q&A, starting at 7:50 pm, read from cards. How can the community best get involved? Call 911, said Chief Barnes. SW Precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair also suggested contacting Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite. Regarding video, there’s a link that can be created for it to be uploaded.

Community-based public-safety initiatives? Chief Barnes said coming to meetings like this is good – you can also invite police to your neighborhood.

Walton-Anderson said neighborhood walks can be powerful and she’d be happy to join them. Walking as a group can be powerful, she said. “I’m going to commit right now to walking anywhere in the Southwest Precinct.”

Ikoma Ko brought up the frequent question about the non-emergency line not getting answered. Walton-Anderson said the same thing we’ve written many times: “Call 911.” It’s the same calltakers. They’ve been short-staffed but they’re staffing up so they can staff the non-emergency line better, but 911 is the priority.

One attendee said it doesn’t make sense then for them to post numbers that aren’t being answered. “It’s not that they’re not answering, they’re answering something else.” She also invited people to apply for the job.

Before one last question, Ikoma Ko promised again “This is not a one-off” and said there’s an online survey

Then someone yelled out, “If we have this meeting again, can we talk?” That drew applause from throughout the room. “Seems like politicking!” someone else shouted out.

Saka then took back the microphone and tried to retake control. He said he’d heard a desire for more action, frustration over gun violence, and frustration over streetlights. An attendee yelled out, “Who here is concerned about streetlights” and noted aloud that no hands were raised. Saka continued nonetheless. He said that hiring more 911 calltakers was important. He continued plowing through his closing statement, and said he’d also heard a city commitment to invest more in the neighborhoods, as a result of community advocacy.

That’s when more shouting erupted; the resident who had a bullet hole in a car seat came to the front of the room and shouted that the meeting wasn’t what they had asked for, a live forum to talk about the violent crime that had been going on. More shouting continued; Saka tried to counter the allegations, and someone said, “You’re still talking.” Someone else yelled, “You don’t care.” Another attendee said, “He does care. He’s here.”

That’s when the meeting broke up, with people staying in the room to talk – amongst themselves.

Saka stayed too, circulating among some attendees to talk one on one.

What’s next? We’ll be following up.