Musical mentoring! West Seattle Community Orchestras’ new program for high-school students

(File photo, WSCO)

Tomorrow (Tuesday) night, you can see West Seattle Community Orchestras members perform their second and final free concert of the spring. Today, WSCO has an announcement that applications are open for a new mentoring program aimed at high-school musicians hoping to continue their artistry:

West Seattle Community Orchestras is excited to announce the Honor Student Program — a new pilot initiative designed to support high school musicians preparing to apply for college music programs. This fully-funded opportunity provides personalized coaching, audition preparation, and involvement in WSCO ensembles.

Who is Eligible?

WSCO members in grades 11 or 12 (junior or senior year)

Actively applying or planning to apply to a college music program

Play one of the following instruments: violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, euphonium, tuba

What’s Included?

6 hours of one-on-one coaching with professional musicians

Mock auditions and personalized feedback

Participation in WSCO ensembles and community events

How to Apply?

Submit your application by Tuesday, June 17, 2025 by 5 pm PST to: lison@wscorchestras.org

Required materials:

Application letter (1 page)

Music director reference letter (1 page)

Live audition and interview will take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 6 pm at the Fauntleroy Church in West Seattle. Honor Students will be announced on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 via email.

Questions?

Contact Lison J. at lison@wscorchestras.org

WSCO was founded in West Seattle in 2002 and has served hundreds of students and adults alike, providing a community for musicians of all ages and abilities with opportunities for performance and growth.

Visit the WSCO website for more information about the concerts or how to become involved as a musician or volunteer.