Attention, artists! Fauntleroy Art Show applications open

(2025 Fauntleroy Art Show photo by Ana Del Claro)

Here in the heart of summer, planning continues for fall – here’s an alert for local artists:

This fall’s popular Fauntleroy Art Show will be accepting applications through September 4 for the November 13-15 event.

Hosted by Fauntleroy Church, the show has been spotlighting the exceptional creativity and craftsmanship of local artists and artistic crafters since 2008.

Applicants working in any medium must reside in or have studio space in West Seattle, Burien, South Park, Georgetown, or Vashon Island. Find details and the application form at fauntleroyucc.org/art-show.