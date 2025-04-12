WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 33 notes as your weekend begins

(Friday sunbreak, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Second Saturday of April, and if you’re not leaving town for spring break, many options await! First, a transportation reminder:

WATER TAXI SPRING/SUMMER SCHEDULE STARTS: Starting tonight, the West Seattle Water Taxi has later sailings on Saturday (and Friday) nights. Here’s the announcement, including the schedule.

Now, the happening-Saturday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RECORD STORE DAY AT EASY STREET: It’s the biggest day of the year at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), which opens at 7 am for the special day’s special deals – with a free donut for the first 100 people in line (and other freebies) – and hosts a sold-out show by SYML tonight. If you’re there early, you might also get to see the legendary Melvins‘ van.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN, ANNIVERSARY EDITION, AND MORE: 15th anniversary celebration continues at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am:

Mizuno and Superfeet group run at 8 am. You can try out Mizuno and Superfeet on your run. We will follow up the run with donuts and chocolate milk afterward. Mark Bouma, owner of Lake Washington PT West Seattle, will be on site doing 1:1 assessments from 8:40 to 10:30 am. We will have Hawthorne Massage doing chair massage 10-12.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

TLC FOR PUGET PARK: Meet at 19th/Dawson at 9 am for trailbuilding and blackberry removal. All ages welcome. Details and signup link here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

‘WEST SEATTLE RESISTS’: New weekly rally in The Junction, 10 am-noon, all welcome, as explained by organizers here.

BOOK GROUP AT THE MOUNT: As previewed here, all are welcome to come discuss “Don’t Walk Away,” 10 am, at Providence Mount St. Vincent. (4831 35th SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Susan Pascal, Jamie Findlay, Chris Symer, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. 13-week series continues today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Second one of the series is sold out! If you did get a spot, 11 am is when to meet at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens).

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – but if you don’t already have a slot reserved, you’re probably out of luck.

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am family reading time is back at new home of Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

UW BEACH VOLLEYBALL AT ALKI: Second and final day of the Huskies’ only tournament at Alki Beach this season. They split a doubleheader on Friday and open today’s play at 11:15 am – more info here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

PLANT SWAP AT HOSTE: 12 pm-4 pm, a master gardener from West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) will be at Hoste in Admiral (2332 California SW) – drop in with potted plants and/or propagations for the community plant swap.

FAUNTLEROY EGG HUNT: First major egg hunt of the season! 1 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), presented by the Fauntleroy Community Association, free. Littlest kids go first, hunting for prize-filled (no candy) eggs.

MAKE CERAMIC BIRD FEEDERS: 1-3 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) with Frances – our calendar listing explains how to preregister.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

LIVE AT C & P: The Tune Tourists, 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PASSOVER BEGINS: First of eight days/nights for the Jewish festival. (Any community events in West Seattle this year? Please let us know!)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, show 7:30, pianist Ray Skjelbred at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7, show 8, The Nightshift, Sinking Dolls, The Commute bring indie rock to The Skylark, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Third performance, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for the new production “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

OUT AT THE BOX: Drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm. No cover. 21+.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts at 9 pm with Soul Focus FM at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW)

MACHINE LEARNING DANCE EVENT: Monthly West Side dance event at Lumber Yard Bar (9630 16th SW, White Center), 9 pm-2 am – this month’s details are here.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Want to sing on your Saturday night? 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

