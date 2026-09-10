West Seattle Art Walk, Sweet Stroll, ferry meetings, clogging, history, football, more for your Thursday!

(Cormorant Cove photo by Bob Burns)

Here’s our lively list of what’s happening around West Seattle in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – THANK YOU to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

CRAFTS AND PUZZLES SALE: 10 am-2 pm, stock up on what you need to keep busy during the long dark months ahead – shop at Emilie’s Treasures Thrift Shop at The Mount (4831 35th SW).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plant sales featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9030 35th SW).

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING #1: 11 am online, first of two sessions of this periodic community update/Q&A opportunity (they’re doing it again tonight at 6 pm) – our calendar listing has the registration links for both.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can be there to listen!)

NEW BEGINNER CLOGGING CLASS: Learn to clog! Get started today, 1:30-2:30 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds),

WEST SEATTLE SOCIAL HOUR: Want to meet people – in person? Camp West (4539 California SW) is hosting a weekly “social hour” where you can drop in (21+) and do that!

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is happening today – people under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s Cascadia Pizza.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5-8 pm all around the peninsula – use this interactive map to see who’s hosting artists and where! Here are Art Walk participants we’ve heard directly from:

*West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) – also featuring the West Seattle Ukulele Players

*Snip-Its Salon for Kids (4506 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE SWEET STROLL: Same hours as the Art Walk, added optional activity, as previewed here – one ticket gets you treats from four Junction venues!

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) welcomes volunteers weekly to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks – you can take some home too. Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle. While you’re there, check out the ongoing West Seattle Art Tour preview, as part of tonight’s Art Walk!

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING #2: If you couldn’t attend the midday version of this periodic community update/Q&A opportunity, they’re doing it again tonight at 6 pm – our calendar listing has the registration link.

POSTCARDING PARTY: 6-8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), gathering to fill out postcards to encourage recipients to vote.

PRICK AND POUR: 6 pm succulent-planting night with Terraplanted at Wolfpack Cellars in White Center (9617 16th SW)

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – BYO console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run, with a track-workout option.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Joe Ross & The Birdwatchers, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Home game tonight for Chief Sealth IHS at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 6 pm vs. Roosevelt.

WORDS, WRITERS, SW STORIES: 6 pm online, the SW Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly speaker series features Jennifer Ott on the Seattle waterfront’s history.

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, DJ Supreme La Rock at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time, your chance to sing! (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily highlight list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!