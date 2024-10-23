FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction EV-charging lot schedule sliding

(WSB photo)

A few readers have asked lately about the status of the future Morgan Junction EV-charging lot, eight spaces with chargers on an ex-substation site east of 42nd SW, between Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Morgan. Early this year, Seattle City Light told the Morgan Community Association that design was at 90 percent, and they expected that construction would be under way by now. We checked with SCL’s Jenn Strang about the status, and she told us:

Morgan Junction is our largest and most ambitious EV-charging station project to date requiring more time, engineering, and permitting than one of our more typical EV charging station projects. We’ve also experienced significant delays with procurement of the chargers and other electric service equipment. This is likely due to the rapid increase in transportation electrification costs nationwide.

So what’s the revised timeline? Strang didn’t say (we’re asking again on followup), and the project website hasn’t been updated since the early-in-the-year briefing.