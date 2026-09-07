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READER REPORT: Tesla Cybercab seen in West Seattle

September 7, 2026 8:45 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | Transportation | West Seattle news

Thanks to Margaret for the photo and report. She snapped the pic of a Tesla Cybercab on the Admiral Way Bridge today, first spotting it on the West Seattle Bridge and following it onto the peninsula, turning away as it continued to head westbound toward Alki. Though the Cybercabs are described by Tesla as part of its Robotaxi fleet, they aren’t likely to be operating autonomously here any time soon, as it’s not yet allowed, and city policies remain under development (though test runs with human “safety drivers” on board are allowed). Cybercabs are only in operation currently in Austin, Texas.

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4 Replies to "READER REPORT: Tesla Cybercab seen in West Seattle"

  • K September 7, 2026 (8:54 pm)
    Reply

    How can they have human test drivers when the car has no steering wheel or brakes or any way for the person inside controlling it?

  • Dysfunction September 7, 2026 (8:59 pm)
    Reply

    This is great news! You can’t stop technology. Time to embrace what will be a major travel option in the near future or get left behind. Just like AI. Light rail is looking more ridiculous and obsolete with autonomous vehicle fleets being way more convenient 

  • N September 7, 2026 (9:17 pm)
    Reply

    Tests require a human driver?  But this car doesn’t have a driving wheel or pedals.

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