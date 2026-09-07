READER REPORT: Tesla Cybercab seen in West Seattle

Thanks to Margaret for the photo and report. She snapped the pic of a Tesla Cybercab on the Admiral Way Bridge today, first spotting it on the West Seattle Bridge and following it onto the peninsula, turning away as it continued to head westbound toward Alki. Though the Cybercabs are described by Tesla as part of its Robotaxi fleet, they aren’t likely to be operating autonomously here any time soon, as it’s not yet allowed, and city policies remain under development (though test runs with human “safety drivers” on board are allowed). Cybercabs are only in operation currently in Austin, Texas.