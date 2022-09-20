FOLLOWUP: First phase of work soon at future electric-vehicle-charging site in Morgan Junction

(Early site plan)

We first reported back in March that a former Seattle City Light substation site in Morgan Junction was under consideration as a future electric-vehicle-charging site. SCL says the plan is now finalized and the first phase of work at the site is expected to start this weekend. The site is at 4118 SW Morgan, 4,520 square feet of land taken out of substation service back in 2014. Contaminated soil has to be removed from the site, and in order to do that, SCL says it has to remove trees and other vegetation, which is the work that’ll be done first. It’s explained in this letter sent to nearby residents/businesses. SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang says the trees will be replaced “two for one” as per city policy. Other landscaping will be done, she said, with a “pollinator aesthetic.” The charging site is planned for eight “fast chargers,” so up to eight vehicles could use it simultaneously (and they’ll be paying to use it). But even though the site prep is being done now, according to Strang, actual construction of the charging station isn’t expected before the middle of next year. You can read more about the project here; that page also has contact info if you have questions, and Strang says SCL will have a rep at next month’s Morgan Community Association meeting (October 19th) to talk about it.