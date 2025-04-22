Election, artwork’s future, dine-out fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening on your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAST DAY TO VOTE: It’s Election Day for a ballot that in our area has only one issue, renewal of the levy that has funded the county’s Automated Fingerprint Identification System for almost 40 years. Get your ballot into a King County Elections drop box by 8 pm or into the USPS system ASAP to be sure it has today’s postmark.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: All day today and tomorrow, The Westy (7908 35th SW) is donating part of the proceeds to Chief Sealth International HS baseball and softball – details in our calendar listing.

PUBLIC ART COMMITTEE CONSIDERS ‘PARAGON’: As reported here last week, this committee is scheduled at around 10:20 am, during its online meeting, to consider the fate of the sculpture along West Marginal Way SW.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-timer.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), with former U.S. House Rep. Brian Baird as today’s guest speaker.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

SPORTS: One high-school game being played locally today/tonight – Chief Sealth IHS softball vs. South Whidbey, 4 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HOMEWORK HELP: Back from spring break, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are available to help K-12 students with their homework.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Lots of light in the evening as sunsets get later – 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 6: Five trivia options for Tuesday night – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

