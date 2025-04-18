FOLLOWUP: End of the line for one of West Seattle’s largest public art works, the Paragon, because of what artist calls ‘insane policy decision’?

(WSB photo taken this week)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Last July, we told you about an uncertain future for the Paragon, the giant wooden bones-of-a-boat sculpture installed more than 20 years ago at what’s now known as həʔapus Village Park and Shoreline Habitat (formerly T-107 Park; map) along West Marginal Way near the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse.

The Paragon’s artist, Don Fels, sounded the alarm at the time, asking for public support to help save the Paragon, which he declared was in “mortal danger” after deteriorating amid what he said was long-running city neglect. When last we updated, the artist had hope it would be saved.

We hadn’t checked in on the situation recently; then we heard from Fels this week. He wrote:

I am writing to tell you and your loyal readers that after a year of a great deal of effort on my part- and many others like the WSeattle Bloggers [WSB readers] and Nucor Steel – ARTS, the so-called ‘public art’ department of the City of Seattle, intend to ‘deaccession‘ the Paragon sculpture along the Duwamish, at their Public Art Committee meeting next week, April 22nd. I’m very sorry to have not provided you with a more timely notice of this, but I was not given such notice myself. This means that once the committee approves the deaccession, the next step will be for the City’s Seattle Arts Commission to formally agree to destroy the sculpture at their May 13 meeting and then begin taking it to the dump. I am an experienced public artist, and someone who to date has had an excellent relationship with the City of Seattle arts people. But no matter what I tried to do over an entire year, I couldn’t get them to offer any assistance whatsoever to rebuild the wooden boat atop the sculpture. The final straw came when they sent me a multi-page contract to sign wherein the City laid out numerous requirements that I would have to meet in order to rebuild the sculpture, all with donated monies and services, and though unpaid, I would have to assume any and all liabilities, and indemnify the City against any damages. Several well-versed persons in the arts and the law strongly urged me not to sign. I did not. I attach a letter here that I sent to Gülgün Kayim, the Director of ARTS, informing her of my decision. I believe it is important that interested people send letters to them as well. To be honest, I don’t expect that hearing from the public will change their mindset, or that of their legal dept, but they do need to know that people care about such insane policy decisions. People who wish to write should do so to: allie.lee@seattle.gov I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of appreciation for the sculpture, and only wish I had been successful in saving it.

Here’s the letter Fels sent to director Kayim. Toward the end, he suggests that what has gone awry here could happen to other city-owned public art (in which we all have an interest, given – among many other things – the public funding that goes into it):

… ARTS has forced a legacy, beloved sculpture to be scrapped and made necessary spending a large expenditure of public money to make that happen. That is a long way from not allowing the ARTS conservator to inspect and/or maintain the sculpture every so often. I cannot be expected to make up for what has ARTS failed to do. Nor can my actions undo what ARTS has caused to happen. That is not the role of the artist, nor should it ever be. Clearly, ARTS needs a robust maintenance budget for its large public art collection. And without it, other artworks in the City of Seattle’s collection will meet the same fate at the Paragon. …

We asked Office of Arts and Culture spokesperson Otts Bolisay about the situation; he confirmed that partial demolition is proposed and the next step is a meeting this Tuesday:

We’ve worked with Mr. Fels on this since last year and, unfortunately, are unable to come to an agreement. Since it’s still a safety risk, we are moving forward with deaccessioning Paragon. We’ll present a proposal to the Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) on Tuesday, 4/22 to remove the hazardous parts of the sculpture. But we’ll keep the steel armature in place for one year should Mr. Fels change his mind about replacing Paragon himself. If PAAC recommends to the Seattle Arts Commission (SAC) that Paragon should be deaccessioned, SAC will review and vote on it Tuesday, 5/13. Both meetings are open to the public and we encourage you to attend.

The Tuesday meeting is at 9 am online, and the attendance info is here (we are requesting the agenda document); the May 13 meeting is hybrid, 4 pm, with attendance info here. You can see the “armature” to which Bolisay refers, in this old photo provided by the artist:

(Photo courtesy Don Fels)

Fels was told the Tuesday discussion is scheduled at 10:20 am, to last 40 minutes – broken down by the city as follows:

Public Art team to present deaccession recommendation (10 minutes)

Artist and community response (10 minutes)

PAAC member questions or comments (15 minutes)

PAAC motion for recommendation (5 minutes)

We are seeking information on the city’s budget for the planned demolition/removal work, as Fels contends in his letter, “Asserting that there are no funds to rebuild the sculpture, ARTS will spend an equivalent amount in removing it.”

See the sculpture’s background here.