WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 33 notes!

(Recent misty morning at Lincoln Park, photo by Elyse Slotnick)

As usual, lots of possibilities on our Saturday list, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar, but we begin with a transit reminder:

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: Today a variety of systemwide changes kick in during Metro’s twice-yearly “service change.” West Seattle routes are scheduled for three changes – read about them here.

Now, whether you’re getting there by bus and/or bike or foot or car, the event list:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Start your weekend on the run! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Susan Pascal, Jamie Findlay, Chris Symer with “mid-century vibes,” 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. 13-week series continues today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

TERRAPLANTED GRAND OPENING: The new plant shop in South Delridge officially celebrates today including a ribboncutting at noon! 11 am-7 pm. (9439 16th SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – but if you don’t already have a slot reserved, you’re probably out of luck.

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am family reading time is back at new home of Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

VINTAGE SALE: Noon-6 pm at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW) in White Center, along with today’s Tikipalooza and Roper Romp festivities (see listings below).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

FRUIT TREE CLASS AT WEST SEATTLE NURSERY: 1 pm at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor), class in fruit-tree planting basics and early care, with City Fruit, suggested donation $10-$15.

GARDENING CLASS AT THE LIBRARY: 1 pm class at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free class in growing plants from seeds. Call ahead to sign up if you can – walk-ins only if there’s room.

HUNT FOR SPRING: 1 pm at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW), family-friendly spring celebration with an egg hunt, scavenger hunt, more.

MAKE HANDBUILT ANIMALS WITH KIRSTEN: 1 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) – details in our calendar listing.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PROTEST AGAINST PROGRAM CUTS: 3-4 pm, senior residents of Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) plan to protest federal-program cuts, gathering outside their building.

WHITE CENTER ROPER ROMP: 3-6 pm, gathering of Helen Roper wanna-bes, wigs, caftans, and all, as previewed here. Epicenter is Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW) in White Center.

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

NEW LOCATION CELEBRATION: 4-8 pm, with 4:30 pm ribboncutting, Lumina Vascular Health and Laser Clinic celebrates its new location. (6075 California SW)

BASEBALL BENEFIT: 6 pm dinner and auction at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) to benefit WSHS Baseball Boosters – details in our preview (follow the link to bid even if you can’t attend).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, DJO album listening party. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight – 8th anniversary show for West Seattle’s longest-running drag extravaganza, West End Girls! Doors 7, showtime 8, tickets here or at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, music 7:30, Ranger and the Re-Arrangers bring “gypsy jazz” to Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), tickets here.

TIKIPALOOZA IN WHITE CENTER: 7 pm, this weekend’s celebration of tiki tunes continues at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center) tickets and schedule here.

THIRD NIGHT FOR ‘CHICAGO’ AT WSHS: 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), a huge student-led production of “Chicago” continues its run – details in our calendar listing.

CIRCA OFFER FOR SHOWGOERS: If you go to “Chicago,” save your playbill and present it at nearby Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor) for $5 off!

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts at 9 pm with DJ Grizz at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Want to sing on your Saturday night? 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

