BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Two West Seattle grand openings

Two new West Seattle business locations are about to have grand openings:

EMERALD CITY DRAMA CLUB: We first told you in January about this business moving into 4455 California SW, offering arts and drama classes to K-8-age kids. Proprietor Jessie Kuehm says the grand opening is set for tomorrow (Friday, March 14), starting with a ribboncutting at 4:30 pm, followed by an open house/reception.

LUMINA VASCULAR HEALTH AND LASER CLINIC: This clinic is moving a block south to a new location in remodeled space at 6075 California SW in Morgan Junction, former home to Olympic Tax. Lumina founder Sarah Whitehead, ARNP, and her staff will host a grand opening event on March 29, 4-8 pm, with a ribboncutting at 4:30 pm.