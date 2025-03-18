BIZNOTES: New plant store; restaurant’s new hours

Two West Seattle biznotes so far today:

TERRAPLANTED OPENS: Another new business in South Delridge! Ryan Milles from Terraplanted in the Rozella Building at 9439 16th SW sent photos and news of the recent opening, describing the shop:

A unique and specialized plant shop, offering original plant related products designed in house (Light Razor Design). We feature innovative and functional products that enhance your living space and complement your personal lifestyle with live plants. We stock an assortment of Tillandsia (Air Plants), Tropical Houseplants, and Indoor Succulents & Cacti. From beginner to collector, we can take care of you. You’ll find a wide array of handcrafted plant holders, specialty display planters & pots, plant related accessories, supplies, plant care products, and more. We provide a one-of-a-kind experience for customers, focusing on new ideas and innovative designs for keeping, caring, and displaying plants, and bringing life into living spaces.

Terraplanted’s grand-opening celebration is set for Saturday, March 29. Regular hours are 11 am-7 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 am-6 pm Sundays.

RESTAURANT’S NEW HOURS: As of this week, Camp West (4539 California SW) is open for lunch seven days a week. The announcement sent to us adds, “To celebrate, we’re offering $2.00 off all food items during lunch hours.”