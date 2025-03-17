Two West Seattle routes lose trips, one gains trips for Metro’s next service change March 29

Metro has just announced the changes coming with its next semi-annual “service change” on March 29. For West Seattle, Route 56 and RapidRide C Line lose trips, while RapidRide H Line gains trips. Here are the route-by-route links and explanations:

Route 56 (map/schedule here)

This route will see a reduction in trips that are currently funded by the Seattle Transit Measure. This route will have 1 fewer trip each weekday during the morning commute hours. These service hours will be re-invested in other routes to better meet the City’s policy goals and equity commitments.

RapidRide C Line (map/schedule here)

This route will have fewer trips during afternoon commute hours. This includes a reduction in trips that were funded by the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure. Buses will still come about every 10 minutes or more frequently on this route. This change is to support Seattle’s equity goals, better align with transit need and demand, and be consistent with Metro’s RapidRide policies.

RapidRide H Line (map/schedule here)

5 trips will be added on weekdays and 3 trips will be added on Saturday and Sunday. These additional trips are funded by the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure.