Return of the Ropers! White Center Roper Romp on Saturday

(WSB photo, August 2024)

Remember that scene from The Junction last August, during the West Seattle Roper Romp? Dozens channeled their inner – and outer – Mrs. Ropers for a zany celebration. If you were part of it and dreaming of an encore – or sad that you missed it – you’ve got another chance this Saturday (March 29) in White Center, 3-6 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th & 98th), starting with a photo op and continuing with a multi-venue party (details in our calendar listing).

This coincides with the White Center Vintage Sale (more on that here) and Day 2 of the Tikipalooza music festival (more on that here) – these two do NOT require wigs and caftans, so non-Ropers are welcome too!