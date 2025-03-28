WEEKEND PREVIEW: WSHS Baseball Boosters invite you to dine and bid

Boosters of West Seattle High School‘s state-champion baseball team invite you to join them for a dinner and auction Saturday night – and you can bid even if you can’t be there! Here’s the announcement

Come out and support the WSHS Baseball Team by purchasing your auction tickets for the 2025 Grand Slam Social & Fundraiser!

Entry: $40 (Players and kids 12 & under FREE!)

Your support helps fund uniforms, equipment, and program essentials—let’s rally together for WSHS Baseball!

Can’t make the auction? You can still bid online or make a donation to support the team! Every contribution helps!

Scan the QR code or go to WSHS Baseball Grand Slam Social & Fundraiser.