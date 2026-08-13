City crews clearing encampment behind West Seattle’s Home Depot

(WSB photos)

At last night’s Seattle Police community-safety meeting in West Seattle (report to come), Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair alluded briefly to multiple local encampment clearances this week. One of them is under way right now. Thanks to a tip from Jon, we got over to the Delridge Home Depot area in time for these photos of city crews at the notorious encampment west of the store.

This encampment has been the site of problems including multiple fires. It’s on land that the King County Parcel Viewer shows is owned by the city.

We have a message out to the city seeking information about today’s operation.