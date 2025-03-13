We ask King County Executive Dow Constantine, ‘Are you candidate C?’

King County Executive Dow Constantine was the featured speaker at the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly lunch meeting today. We’ll have a full report tomorrow, including video of his speech at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge, but first this quick note: Two days after the Sound Transit Board‘s Executive Committee reached consensus on a potential CEO – a job for which Constantine was reported to be a finalist – while publicly identifying the person only as “candidate C,” we asked the county executive if that’s him. He replied that he’s “not legally allowed” to discuss “the process,” but noted that until there’s a formal deal announcement, “everyone’s still in the mix.” During his speech, he had glowing words for the growth of Sound Transit – on whose board he’s sat, as the executives of King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties have guaranteed seats, for 15 years – describing it as “remarkable.” He said he’s “optimistic” about its prospects for continued growth. Unlike his January appearance at the Rotary Club of West Seattle, nobody at the Chamber lunch asked in Q&A about light rail, so that’s all he had to say about it today. “Candidate C” may remain a secret until ST’s full board meets two weeks from today.