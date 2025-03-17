Seattle Public Schools looking for a new superintendent, again

Seattle Public Schools will be launching another superintendent search. Dr. Brent Jones announced this morning that he is leaving in early September. His announcement says highlights of his tenure include that “recent research has found that we have achieved accelerated academic recovery from pandemic declines at a significantly faster rate than Washington state as a whole or compared to similar districts in the state”; not mentioned, a key lowlight – last year’s scrapped school-closure plan.

Dr. Jones has been running the district for almost four years, since starting work as interim superintendent in 2021. At the time, he was only expected to fill that role for 14 months, but he became “permanent” superintendent instead. His announcement today says that “Further details on the superintendent search process will be announced in the coming weeks.” The announcement follows the Seattle Schools Community Forum website reporting Sunday that Dr. Jones might be leaving as his wife had accepted an out-of-state job.