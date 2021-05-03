SCHOOLS: Dr. Brent Jones begins work as interim Seattle district superintendent

Dr. Brent Jones is now officially on the job as interim Seattle Public Schools superintendent, following Denise Juneau‘s decision to depart early, after just under three years. Dr. Jones is expected to lead the district for 14 months, while a permanent superintendent is sought. As noted here in January, when the School Board began considering him for the $315,000/year interim job, Dr. Jones was the district’s Chief Equity, Partnerships and Engagement Officer for three and a half years, until June 2019 and after that worked as an assistant general manager at Metro. You can read more about him on the district website.
