FOLLOWUP: Ex-West Seattle Brewing up for lease

Thanks for the tip. A little over a month after West Seattle Brewing closed at 4415 Fauntleroy Way SW – where an eviction notice had just gone up – the space is now officially up for lease. Signage on the building, as shown in our photo, offers only a phone number; cross-referencing that number points primarily to an apartment complex in the Capitol Hill area. The space was long a little store called Tervo’s; then in 2011, it became the Corner Store and Deli, and a year later West Seattle Brewing took over.
