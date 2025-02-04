BIZNOTE: Eviction notice posted at West Seattle Brewing

Thanks to Jeff for the tip. An eviction notice is posted at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW), warning that the King County Sheriff’s Office (which handles evictions) plans an eviction action there as soon as this Friday (February 7).

Court files show that this has been in the works since last August, with the first “unlawful detainer” notice served in September. The building’s owners allege that they are owed $35,000 in back rent and fees (with current monthly rent listed in documents as $5,329). The documents say West Seattle Brewing has been leasing the building since 2012, with lease renewals offered in 2017 and 2022 but the owners choosing to stay month to month. No one was there when we went by a short time ago to verify the tip about the notice, but the venue’s website suggests awareness of possible closure, as events last weekend are listed as “last Friday party” and “might be the last Saturday party.” The venue has most recently focused mostly on music. We have an email inquiry out to ask about future plans. They had just completed a remodel a year ago.