BIZNOTES: Opening date set; store for sale; home-selling secrets

Three biznotes tonight:

OPENING DATE SET: Eight months after we first reported that Gene Juarez Salon & Spa was on the way to the former Sound Credit Union space at 4730 California SW, they’ve set the opening date: April 16. (Thanks for the tip!)

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

STORE FOR SALE: According to an online listing, the Shorewood Grocery is for sale – both the business and the third-acre it sits on at 10445 26th SW. Records show it last changed hands less than three years ago. Since then, it’s been hit by multiple crash-and-grab burglaries.

THINKING ABOUT SELLING YOUR HOME? Also on the topic of real estate, if you’re considering selling your home, West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) wants to share with you “the tricks of the trade for selling your home in this market to ensure your success!” It’s a free event at WSR at 6 pm this Wednesday (March 26). They elaborate, “We will discuss Timing & Strategy, Preparing your Home for the Market, the Importance of Pricing, and will reserve plenty of time for your questions!” in a “casual evening.” They request RSVPs so they can plan – info@westseattlerealty.com is where to send yours.