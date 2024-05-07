CRIME WATCH: Store crash-and-grab; car windows broken

Two reports in Crime Watch:

CRASH-AND-GRAB: Shorewood Grocery at 10455 26th SW has been hit by cmash-and-grab burglars again. Thanks to Waikikigirl for the tip and photo:

Since the store is in unincorporated North Highline, we checked with the King County Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Sgt. Eric White confirmed it was a burglary, adding: “Damage to front structure from possible stolen white Hyundai left running at the scene. Currently it is unknown as to the value of damage or value of any (if any) items stolen. No suspects in this case and the incident is currently an active and open investigation.” This isn’t the first crash-and-grab at this store; we reported on one last June, in which the burglars stole the store’s ATM.

CAR WINDOWS BROKEN: Reader report via text: