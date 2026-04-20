TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Post-spring-break Monday

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, April 20, 2026. Seattle Public Schools are open today after a week of spring break.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Clouds are expected today, but still warm, high near 70. Sunrise at 6:10 am; sunset at 8:06 pm.

(Weather Watch Park – photo late in the day Sunday by Bob Burns)

MAJOR CLOSURE ALERT FOR SATURDAY

We’ll be reminding you all week that the Cascade Bicycle Club (WSB sponsor) Emerald City Ride will keep motor-vehicle traffic off part of southbound Highway 99 and the westbound West Seattle Bridge for a while Saturday morning (April 25) – details here (and registration is still open).

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, which means extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night runs Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route still on a two-boat schedule with a third, unscheduled boat. Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners are playing at home, with a 6:40 pm game vs. the A’s.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!