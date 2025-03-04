4 West Seattle Triangle notes: Shelter, ex-clinic, ex-store, sale

Four notes from the West Seattle Triangle area:

SHELTER: Westside Neighbors Shelter in the American Legion Post 160 building (3618 SW Alaska) had announced the end of its overnight operation for the year as of late February – but is restarting the availability temporarily later this week, since temperatures are predicted to drop below 40 degrees. From shelter director Keith Hughes:

due to the impending weather change (to below 40) we will be reopening the Cold Weather Overnight Shelter for at least 10 days starting on Wednesday night. Schedule will be 5 PM till 11 am the next morning each day. Dinner will be at 6:30 pm, breakfast will be at 8:45 am. We will be instituting several new policies for entry to the Shelter, with the intent of keeping the overnight population under 36 beds.

We have a followup question out regarding the policy changes.

EX-CLINIC: Several readers have asked about the fence that’s gone up around the former Virginia Mason Franciscan Health clinic site at 4550 Fauntleroy Way SW:

There are no permit filings for the site. Through further research, we learned that VMFH is still leasing the site, so they’re accountable for whatever happens there. We subsequently checked with a VMFW spokesperson who told WSB they have no updates to share regarding the site’s status or future.

EX-STORE: Just a reminder that Advance Auto Parts at 4505 38th SW has closed – thanks to Ian for the photo of a post-closure note on its door over the weekend:

We confirmed the store’s closure date last month, part of the company’s regional downsizing. No permit filings or public lease listing yet for the site.

SALE: Reminder that ski/snowboard season isn’t over yet, and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) continues its big clearance sale, so you can get gear/apparel at a great price in time to go back up to the snow. The shop is open daily; hours tomorrow are 10 am to 6 pm.