STAY SAFE: Two more free classes offered this summer

The Southwest Precinct‘s crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite wants to be sure you know about two personal-safety training sessions SPD is offering, both online:

Tuesday, August 25th

9 am – 11 am

Via Teams

Thursday, September 3rd

2 pm – 4 pm

via Teams

About the Class

-Learn proactive tips and steps you can take to enhance your personal safety taught by Seattle police officers and employees.

Training goals:

-Share commonsense safety tips to decrease the odds of being a victim

-Know the important role your instincts and gut reactions play

-Discover potentially dangerous situations and how to avoid them

-Learn to make a safety plan based on different environments

Email Jennifer.Satterwhite@seattle.gov for meeting invite and link.