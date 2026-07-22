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STAY SAFE: Two more free classes offered this summer

July 22, 2026 5:54 pm
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 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

The Southwest Precinct‘s crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite wants to be sure you know about two personal-safety training sessions SPD is offering, both online:

Tuesday, August 25th
9 am – 11 am
Via Teams

Thursday, September 3rd
2 pm – 4 pm
via Teams

About the Class
-Learn proactive tips and steps you can take to enhance your personal safety taught by Seattle police officers and employees.

Training goals:
-Share commonsense safety tips to decrease the odds of being a victim
-Know the important role your instincts and gut reactions play
-Discover potentially dangerous situations and how to avoid them
-Learn to make a safety plan based on different environments

Email Jennifer.Satterwhite@seattle.gov for meeting invite and link.

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