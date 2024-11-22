SNEAK PEEK: Virginia Mason’s new West Seattle clinic finally ready to open

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

It’s been three and a half years since we broke the news that Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was going to take over the building at 3400 California SW, from which Swedish moved to The Junction. That’s a lot longer than the health-care organization originally expected the remodeling would take, and the building was hit by vandals at times – leading some neighbors to wonder, repeatedly, if the project had been abandoned.

The elongated timeframe was acknowledged in VMFH’s celebration of the new 20,000-square-foot space today – one with multiple ribboncuttings:

That ribboncutting featured the team from OB/GYN, one of several specialties that VMFH is bringing to its new West Seattle “pavilion.” It will also offer primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology – described as a “one-stop shop” for care. The building will open for patient care on December 9th, and one floor was open for tours during this morning’s event. But first, those gathered – including many of the providers who will work at the new location – heard from leaders including VMFH CEO Ketul Patel.

He and other leaders who spoke stressed that West Seattle patients had long been asking for more services to be provided here – “as much care as we can,” as Jane Root, president of physician enterprise for Northwest markets, explained. She told us in a one-on-one conversation that the delay in getting the building open was in no small part attributable to pandemic-related problems and supply-chain issues, but finally they buckled down into a “laser-like commitment that ‘we’re going to get this done’.” Asked about key features of the building, Root singled out “the design … for patient flow” and the inclusion of primary and specialty care in the same location.

Our quick tour highlighted the proximity of medical-team members for optimal communication – support staff members have work stations along hallways, across from providers’ offices. And for the patients, more-spacious exam rooms, some with windows looking out over California SW:

They also have room to expand, if and when needed, by adding providers. The new location itself already represents an expansion in staff as well as space – some of the staffers are moving, but others are being hired just for this location’s opening.

The second floor, which we toured, will hold primary care (both family and internal medicine), while the specialties will be on the third floor. Meantime, the current 4550 Fauntleroy Way SW location’s last day will be December 5, four days before the 3400 California building opens for patient care (with weekday appointments starting at 7 am), but VMFW will continue operating its urgent-care clinic at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW.