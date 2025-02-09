WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: Cupcakes, pizzas, and auto parts

No, not together.

CUPCAKES: We got word from Cupcake Royale that starting this week, you’ll be able to pick up online pre-orders across the street from their old West Seattle location, at Ala Mode Pies (4225 SW Alaska). Hours 10 am-9 pm Tuesdays-Sundays – again, preorders only, via the CR website.

PIZZAS: Starting today, Mioposto in Admiral (2141 California SW; WSB sponsor) is serving up heart-shaped pizzas through Valentine’s Day and a bit beyond, with a beneficiary:

From February 9th through 16th, we’re baking up Heart Shaped Pizzas, available in Pepperoni, Cheese, or Margherita. 20% of proceeds will go to El Centro de la Raza, supporting their amazing work in our community. El Centro de la Raza has been a vibrant community hub for over fifty years, providing social services, education, and advocacy to empower the Latino/a community in Seattle and King County.

Mioposto hours are on this page.

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: The auto-parts store at 4505 38th SW has been in a long goodbye for weeks, but now it’s set the closing date: March 7. This closure is part of a larger decision to shut down nine stores in the Seattle area, including locations in Tacoma, Seattle, Lakewood, Auburn, Bellevue, Burien, Federal Way, Kent, and Puyallup. Hundreds of locations across the Pacific Northwest and California will also close. Until the store closes, an everything-must-go sale is currently being held, with discounts of 50% to 95%. (All sales are final.) The company has cited ongoing supply-chain issues to several news outlets, including difficulties in inventory management and logistics, as key reasons for the closures.