FOLLOWUP: Newest timeline for Glassyard Commons RV/tiny-house site in West Seattle

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

More than six months after we broke the news about an RV lot/tiny-house village planned for 7201 2nd SW in southeast West Seattle, construction has yet to begin.

We’ve been driving by the site looking for signs of impending construction; the photo above is what we saw Tuesday afternoon – nothing in sight. But the Low-Income Housing Institute, which has a $3 million contract to open the site, insists that construction is imminent.

As we’ve reported, the site now called Glassyard Commons would host space for 72 RVs and 20 tiny homes, with the RV residents allowed in if they agree to eventually give up their vehicles.

The project is “religiously sponsored” by New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, in theory making the permitting process more efficient by not requiring the government-owned land to be re-zoned. So far though, the project does not seem to be moving with the speed originally expected, with an original projection that it would be open before the Seattle World Cup matches (the last of which was two weeks ago).

That plan had changed by May, when our observation that construction had yet to start led us to reach out to Marta Kidane, LIHI’s community engagement manager. for an updated projection. She then confirmed that the site wouldn’t be open until after the World Cup. The new estimate at that time: the end of the summer. Also at this time, Kidane mentioned that the construction permit, water-service application, and electrical-service application have “preliminary approval and will be issued soon.”

Records viewable online through the Seattle Services Portal currently show a construction permit awaitings “corrections,” an electrical permit that has been issued, and a minor utility permit that has been issued in recent months at the 7201 2nd Ave SW address.

After observing that construction has yet to begin, we just followed up again with Kidane for an update. As of now, Kidane says, construction is expected to begin this month with a target of opening the site in November.