WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Midday gunfire

12:04 PM: Police are at 15th/Cambridge [map] after a 911 call from someone who thought they heard gunfire. An officer has just told dispatch they’ve confirmed it, finding “a couple casings” in the intersection. No injuries reported so far.

12:09 PM: While they’re not certain it’s related, police told dispatch a neighbor heard “an argument between a male and female” before the gunshots. No description(s).

12:34 PM: Added photo while at the scene. The casings are actually on 15th just south of the intersection.