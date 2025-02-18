West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Midday gunfire

February 18, 2025 12:04 pm
1 COMMENT
(Added: WSB photo)

12:04 PM: Police are at 15th/Cambridge [map] after a 911 call from someone who thought they heard gunfire. An officer has just told dispatch they’ve confirmed it, finding “a couple casings” in the intersection. No injuries reported so far.

12:09 PM: While they’re not certain it’s related, police told dispatch a neighbor heard “an argument between a male and female” before the gunshots. No description(s).

12:34 PM: Added photo while at the scene. The casings are actually on 15th just south of the intersection.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Midday gunfire"

  • T Rex February 18, 2025 (1:50 pm)
    Reply

    Good Lord, almost every single day. It is time for these creeps to get thrown in jail AND have judges who will leave them there. I am sure if this was happening in one particular judges’ neighborhood it would be completely different.  Some of you may know who I am talking about. SHE seems to have a crazy idea that these young folks will actually come to their hearing. Sure, they will “your honor”, sure they will. Anger post over. 

