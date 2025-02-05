WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Library, pool, park changes/closures

Also in from the city, changes in Seattle Public Library and Seattle Parks facilities because of the snow:

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Delayed opening:

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, given the present accumulation of snow and ice in Seattle, all branch locations of The Seattle Public Library will open on a 2-hour delay. The Central Library will maintain normal open hours. All Bookmobile stops have been canceled for the day.

Branch locations will be scheduled to open from noon to 6 p.m. or noon to 8 p.m. The Central Library will open with regular hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. View our schedule at www.spl.org/Hours. We may experience other impacts to our schedule, so please check this page again before planning a visit to one of our locations.