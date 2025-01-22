YOU CAN HELP: Plant a ‘Miyawaki Forest’ in West Seattle

With a heightened interest in volunteering and donating opportunities right now, we’re spotlighting this one that’s just out of the WSB inbox. You’re invited to help plant a “Miyawaki Forest” – William Khadivi explains:

I’m partnering with Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association to plant a Miyawaki Forest near Longfellow Creek. This exciting project will take place near the intersection of 29th Ave SW & SW Brandon St.

Our first work party is scheduled for Saturday, February 1st, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and we’re looking for volunteers to join us. During the event, we’ll focus on removing invasive species to prepare the site for planting native trees and shrubs. No prior experience is needed. We’ll provide tools, gloves, and guidance! Volunteers should bring sturdy shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, and plenty of enthusiasm for greening our city.

A Miyawaki Forest is created using the methods pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. This approach plants a dense mix of native species in small areas, fostering biodiversity and creating thriving ecosystems. Similar projects have been established in Georgetown and at North Seattle College.

Interested participants can RSVP here: dnda.org/events/miyawaki-forest-at-longfellow-creek