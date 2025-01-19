WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 events!

(River otter, photographed Saturday in Alki area by Rainer Klett)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, another short Sunday list:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

MEETING TO CHOOSE LEGISLATIVE FINALISTS: 10 am meeting – in person for Precinct Committee Officers and candidates, online for everyone else – as second-to-last step in appointing a successor for former State Sen. Joe Nguyen and potentially the successor for State House Rep. Emily Alvarado, the only candidate for the seat he vacated to lead the state Commerce Department. Details in last night’s preview.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage!), plus beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: Open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

DONATION DRIVE: Warm clothes, blankets, socks, nonperishable food are among what Alki UCC is accepting in the front courtyard today, 11 am-3 pm, as previewed here. (6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 2:30 pm matinée performance for Bernard Struber and The Mighty Wurlitzer at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – info, program notes, tickets here.

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (& MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). This month: “Cannery Row.”

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5:30 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!