BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Panda Express signage, finally

A year and a half after we first reported that Panda Express was pursuing a Westwood Village space again, the sign is finally up. (Thanks to the texter who tipped us!) If you’re not a frequent WWV visitor, this is the space north of the QFC, occupied by Pet Pros before their move to Jefferson Square (where they closed two years later). More than a decade ago, Panda Express had an early-stage application to take over the WWV space that’s now ATI, but that plan never got to the construction stage. As for when this will open, they haven’t replied to inquiries, but they do have multiple jobs posted, suggesting it won’t be too much longer.

