YOU CAN HELP: Help somebody warm up! Here are priorities for Alki UCC’s monthly dropoff donation drive Sunday

(Alki UCC photo of donations from February 2024 drive)
Every month, Alki UCC invites community members to join in a one-day donation drive with dropoffs outside the church. We usually include the list in our daily event roundups; sometimes we also get a chance to mention it in advance, so that’s what we’re doing tonight, in case you have anything to gather up tonight. Here’s the announcement from the church:
Alki UCC Donations Drive Sunday, January 19
6115 SW Hinds
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Front Courtyard
This month’s priority: Blankets, Warm Outerwear, and NEW SOCKS, SOCKS, SOCKS!
Also needed:
Non-perishable food, men’s work clothing, hygiene items, and outdoor gear: tents, tarps, blankets, etc.
Donations are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.
| 0 COMMENTS