WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes!

(Winterhazel bud, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

A traffic alert starts our Saturday list:

LOW-BRIDGE TROUBLE: SDOT is still working on the West Seattle low bridge, which won’t reopen to motor vehicles until the repairs are done, but may reopen to bicycles/pedestrians this morning. Check the live camera for its status.

Now, here’s what’s happening, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

FREE CUP-FILLING WORKSHOP FOR PARENTS: 9:30-11:30 am, second of four sessions for this free workshop at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW) – details here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

RETHINK THE LINK FORUM: Light-rail skeptics are hosting a town-hall-style discussion of Sound Transit‘s West Seattle Link Extension and what they see as its shortcomings, 10 am-noon at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: Canceled today, resuming next week.

FAMILY READING TIME: Canceled today because Paper Boat Booksellers is moving.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

CAKE-DECORATING CLASS: Noon at BAKED in The Admiral District. Sign up here. (If sold out, check that page for other classes coming up.)

AT THE CLAY CAULDRON: Make heart vases with Frances, 12:30-3 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to register. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PRE-VALENTINE WRITING EVENT: 2-6 pm during Queer Market at LumberYard Bar (9630 16th SW, White Center), write or copy a romantic message, as explained here.

TEA TASTING: Registration required for 2 pm tasting event at My Necessitea (3237 California SW).

WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: Free, drop-in, at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

BABY/TODDLER GROUP: At Viva Arts, Crawlers to Walkers Motor Skills play group, 3-4:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5:30 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE AT C & P: 6-8 pm. Chorando na Chuva at C & P Coffee, Brazilian music, no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls drag spectacular, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, tickets here or at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ KP. (4547 California SW)

ABBA SKATE: Yes, ABBA! 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 21+.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

