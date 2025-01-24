WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here’s what Rethink the Link plans at Saturday forum

As previously reported here, tomorrow (Saturday, January 25) is the day the light-rail skeptics of Rethink the Link are planning a public forum at the Center for Active Living. We asked organizers for updated details of the planned 10 am-noon event – here’s their summary:

The purpose of this town hall is to host a community discussion of Sound Transit’s West Seattle light rail plans. A gallery will display maps of the route segments, station maps, and charts of properties impacted from the Alaska Junction to SODO. This will give people an integrated look at what the West Seattle Link Extension light rail project entails.

Our group discussion will be framed by five topics will be posted on display boards; Cost escalation, Ridership changes, What voters approved, Environmental disaster, and Better, More Workable Transit Alternatives. Neighbors are invited to write their questions on those topics (on sticky notes). Each topic will be given a 15-minute time block to help maintain focus. All comments will be tallied and posted on rethinkthelink.org website.

We have invited Mayor Harrell, King County Executive Constantine and our other elected representatives to join us. As we did not ask them to RSVP we do not know if any (or all) will be attending.